Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Brogdon left Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks prior to the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness, and it was revealed that he is dealing with inflammation in the hamstring. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Carlton Carrington will likely see an increased role. Brogdon's next chance to play will come during Sunday's matchup versus Memphis.