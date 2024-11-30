Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon News: Records triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Brogdon registered 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Bucks.

Brogdon didn't make his season debut until Nov. 17 and looked rusty in his first two appearances of the campaign, but he's been trending in the right direction of late. The veteran floor general, who's likely to be a sought-after commodity in the trade market in the coming weeks, has scored at least 15 points in his last four outings, shooting 55.5 percent from the field in that stretch.

