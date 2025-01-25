Maxi Kleber Injury: Out indefinitely with broken foot

Kleber has been diagnosed with a broken right foot and will miss an extended period of time, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Mavericks suffered a big blow to their depth, with Kleber expected to miss a considerable amount of time with his broken right foot. Dallas hasn't had much luck with injuries, as they are already without starters Luka Doncic (calf) and Dereck Lively (ankle). Daniel Gafford will likely continue to have an increased workload in the frontcourt while head coach Jason Kidd and company try to figure out how to pivot after losing a key piece to their roster in Dallas.