Mike Conley News: Struggles in Game 4 win

Conley racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Conley couldn't get going in Sunday's game, as he struggled in the shooting department, missing all four attempts from beyond the arc. Along with failing to make an impact in Game 4, the veteran guard suffered a leg injury, which could show up on the injury report ahead of Game 5. The 37-year-old has struggled throughout this series, averaging 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting a dismal 38.1 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.