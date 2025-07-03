As we hit the quarter pole of the 21st century, RotoWire is looking back on the past 25 years by creating quarter-century teams for each of the NBA's 30 franchises. Your home for the best NBA betting promo codes has put together this Memphis Grizzlies quarter century team with the best two guards, two forwards and one center that played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 through the present day. The Grizzlies' quarter-century team includes the top contributors from the team's Grit and Grind era of the 2010s and a more recent multi-time All Star.

Memphis Grizzlies Quarter Century Team Members

Mike Conley (2007 to 2019)

Conley provided 12 years of quality point guard play for Memphis after being drafted fourth overall by the Grizzlies in 2007. The franchise leader in games played, points, assists, 3-point field goals and steals helped turn a rebuilding Grizzlies team into a perennial contender that made seven consecutive playoff appearances starting in 2011. That era peaked with a Western Conference final appearance in 2013. Conley was never an All-Star for the Grizzlies, but he won the NBA Sportsmanship Award three times. He won that honor a fourth time in 2022-23 (a season he split between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves) and is still playing with Minnesota, though he's not a big props wager draw at NBA betting sites now.

Ja Morant (2019 to Present)

Ja Morant is probably the most talented player to suit up for the Grizzlies, and it's likely just a matter of time before he becomes the franchise leader in most major categories. The 25-year-old star guard is already eighth on the team's all-time list in points and third in assists. The second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft didn't take long to revitalize the franchise, leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs in four of his first six seasons. The only exceptions were 2019-20, when Morant won NBA Rookie of the Year, and 2023-24, when he was limited to nine games (partly because of a 25-game suspension).

Morant has averaged at least 23.2 points a game in each of the past four seasons, including 27.4 in 2021-22, when he won the NBA's Most Improved Player award and led the Grizzlies to their fifth playoff series win in franchise history.

Rudy Gay (2006 to 2013)

Rudy Gay's reliable midrange game provided some much-needed scoring for the defensively oriented teams of the Grizzlies' Grit and Grind era. After scoring 10.8 ppg as a rookie in 2006-07, Gay averaged at least 18.9 in each of the following five seasons. However, the small forward didn't experience any playoff success with Memphis. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury in 2011 when the No. 8 seed Grizzlies upset the top-seeded Spurs for the first playoff series win in franchise history, and the Grizzlies traded Gay to the Toronto Raptors during the 2012-13 season, before Memphis' run to the 2013 Western Conference final. Jaren Jackson Jr. has a strong argument for this spot over Gay, though JJJ is often listed as a center.

Zach Randolph (2009 to 2017)

Zach Randolph already had eight NBA seasons under his belt when he came to Memphis, but he then spent eight seasons with the Grizzlies and they were the most successful years of his career. After averaging a career-high 20.8 ppg and being named an All Star in 2009-10, Randolph helped the Grizzlies reach the playoffs each of the following seven seasons while picking up another All-Star nod in 2012-13. The power forward known as Z-Bo averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his Grizzlies tenure.

Marc Gasol (2008 to 2019)

Marc Gasol is right up there with Conley on the franchise's all-time lists, ranking second in games, points and assists while holding franchise records in rebounds (5,942) and blocks (1,135). The only major category in which Gasol had to settle for third is steals, where longtime teammate Tony Allen sneaks in between Conley and Gasol. The core of Gasol, Conley, Randolph and Allen were present for the franchise's first four playoff series wins from the 2011, 2013 and 2015 postseasons. All told, Gasol, the three-time All Star and 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year, is the most accomplished player in Grizzlies history. The Spaniard anchored the elite defense that kept Memphis in playoff contention for the better part of a decade, and the Grizzlies did right by him in return. Gasol went on to win a championship in Toronto after the Grizzlies traded him to the Raptors at the 2019 trade deadline.

