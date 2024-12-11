Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Falls short again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 11:07pm

McBride closed Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks with five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

McBride scored in single digits for the third straight game, continuing what has been a slightly underwhelming season. Despite averaging 25.4 minutes per game off the bench, McBride is averaging just 10.6 points and 2.9 assists. While an injury to any member of the starting five could open up more playing time for McBride, his current role seems unlikely to yield sizeable contributions.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
