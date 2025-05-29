This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Pacers lead series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,400) at Knicks

Haliburton topped 40 DK points in each of the last five games and is coming off a historic performance, where he racked up 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and zero turnovers for a total of 84.5 DK points and the 3-1 series lead in Game 4. He is likely to keep up the impressive production, but he also faces a tough matchup on the road, where his shooting and scoring numbers were reduced this season. Nonetheless, he surpassed 45 DK points on the road in Game 1 and 2 in the series.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,600) vs. Pacers

Hart is up for his third consecutive game off the bench, after he topped 25 DK points in each of the last two outings. He is averaging 12.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals this postseason and will likely thrive off the energy of being back on home court and bring an all-out effort in the must-win game.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($7,800) vs. Pacers

After producing over 35 DK points in the first two games of the series, Bridges went a bit quiet on the road in Game 3 and 4. However, he is likely to get back in better form on home court, where he shot notably better during the regular season. He will also be on the hook for more on both ends of the floor if Karl-Anthony Towns is limited or sidelined.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,000) vs. Knicks

Siakam came up big to help the Pacers secure the 3-1 series lead with the home win in Game 4, where he tallied 44.3 DK points with 30 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. He also racked up 52.8 DK points the last time he played in New York, in Game 2 of the series. Being one of the most playoff-experienced players on the court, Siakam will be a significant factor in helping his squad maintain their focus and determining if they have the discipline to close out the series on the road.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($11,000) vs. Pacers

Brunson bounced back from a modest performance in Game 3 by earning 46.5 DK points on 31 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, despite the loss in Game 4. He is likely to keep trending in the right direction, especially after he scored 60.8 DK points in his previous home game, in Game 2. With the season on the line, the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year has to step up now more than ever, while Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with injury trouble puts even more pressure on the team's leading scorer.

Mid-Range Money

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($5,400) vs. Pacers

Robinson finished with just over 18 DK points in each of the last two games and is up for a third consecutive start in Game 5. He is averaging 5.0 point, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks over four games in the series and will likely continue to amass opportune stats while providing a strong paint presence. He could also be up for extra responsibility if Karl-Anthony Towns is limited or out.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,600) at Knicks

Nembhard came up quiet in the last game but prior to that, had 10 consecutive games with over 20 DK points, averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He is a player that can give the extra dimension to make his squad very hard to stop, and if the ball bounces the right way, he could fire it up to give the boost in a moment of great opportunity.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,400) at Knicks

McConnell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the series, while coming off his quietest outing of the bunch in Game 4. Nonetheless, his veteran experience and leadership will be instrumental if his squad is going to take advantage of the chance to close out the series. McConnell tallied 18.0 points the last time he played in New York, in Game 2.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,000) at Knicks

Toppin is seeing around 15 minutes per game but has not scored in double digits in five outings. Nonetheless, his unique abilities make him a great asset for his side matching up against the Knicks' frontcourt. He should continue to chip in across the stat sheet to pick up solid value.

Miles McBride, Knicks ($2,800) vs Pacers

McBride is a player that needs to step up to help his team hold an edge in a must-win game. His ability to knock down momentum-swinging shots will help define which way the game goes. He is averaging 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 20.0 minutes per game in the conference finals.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($3,600) at Knicks

Mathurin broke out of a six-game slump by returning 25.5 DK points with 20 points, two rebounds and two assists in the last game. His squad needs him to keep the focus to give them the best chance at closing out the series, and they will surely look to facilitate his scoring while he is on the floor.

