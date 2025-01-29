Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Provides spark off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

McBride posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over Denver.

It was a decent showing from New York's bench by McBride, who recorded his third double-digit scoring effort out of 10 appearances in January. The 24-year-old combo guard has averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes over his last seven outings, and McBride's fantasy ceiling will remain capped while Jalen Brunson is healthy for the Knicks.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now