Miles McBride News: Provides spark off bench in win
McBride posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over Denver.
It was a decent showing from New York's bench by McBride, who recorded his third double-digit scoring effort out of 10 appearances in January. The 24-year-old combo guard has averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes over his last seven outings, and McBride's fantasy ceiling will remain capped while Jalen Brunson is healthy for the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now