Moussa Diabate News: Posts 26-14 line in G League

Diabate recorded 26 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes Friday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 119-109 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Diabate has spent most of the season in Charlotte's rotation, having appeared in 30 of the first 32 contests while averaging 3.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 17.9 minutes per contest. However, with Mark Williams having received clearance to make his season debut in early December and now no longer operating under any major restrictions, Diabate has lost hold of his spot in the NBA rotation, as Nick Richards has been operating as Williams' primary backup. Diabate -- who is on a two-way contract -- is thus expected to see most of his opportunities in the G League in the near future.