Nassir Little News: Strong from deep in balanced outing

Little finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.

Little saw a balanced performance in Monday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while tying a team-high rebound total and ending as one of four players with 15 or more points. Little has appeared in 21 G League games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.