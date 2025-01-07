Nassir Little News: Strong from deep in balanced outing
Little finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.
Little saw a balanced performance in Monday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while tying a team-high rebound total and ending as one of four players with 15 or more points. Little has appeared in 21 G League games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now