Nikola Vucevic Injury: Eyeing return for Florida trip

Vucevic (calf) said that he's hopeful to return to action for the Bulls during the team's two-game road trip in Florida that begins Thursday in Orlando, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

A right calf strain kept Vucevic sidelined for a fourth straight game in Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pacers, and the veteran center is seemingly already ruling himself out for the Bulls' next game Tuesday versus the Cavaliers in Chicago. However, if Vucevic is able to resume ramping up his activity during the upcoming week without any complications, he could be back in action for the first game of the road trip in Orlando and/or during Saturday's game in Miami. Zach Collins and Jalen Smith will continue to hold down the fort at center for Chicago until Vucevic is ready to play again.