The time has come to reflect on the season that was. Certain players came into the season with high expectations and delivered in spades, while others climbed to the top of the ranks in surprising fashion. In fantasy basketball points leagues, it typically comes down to counting stats and usage, with percentages merely an afterthought. Here are the top five centers in points formats for the 2024-25 season.

Top Fantasy Basketball Centers of the 2024-25 Season

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (64.4 FP/G)

It's hard to believe that Jokic could get any better given what we have seen from him over the past few years, but here we are. He ended the 2024-25 season as the undisputed number-one player across all fantasy formats, putting together arguably the best statistical season of his career. His per-game numbers were simply mindblowing, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks. His points, assists and steals were all career-best marks, with his defensive contributions taking his overall value to another level. He has never been a huge shot-blocker, but his 1.8 steals have him as third best in that category for all players logging at more than 20 games. While it is hard to see where he improves moving forward, there is also no reason to think he will slow down at all. Now aged 30, he is in the prime of his career and, to this point, has remained relatively injury-free. Managers are almost certainly going to have to spend a top-3 draft pick on him next season, with many likely viewing him as the safest option once again.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (54.6 FP/G)

Seemingly the heir-apparent to Jokic, Wembanyama's season was ultimately cut short by a medical issue, causing him to miss the final 30 games. Prior to that, he had been relatively injury-free, building a ton of momentum after a somewhat slow start to his sophomore season. In 46 games played, Wembanyama ended with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks. His ceiling appears immense. Looking ahead, while there has been no official word on his availability, the fact he is slated to play for France in the upcoming Eurobasket tournament beginning on August 27 bodes well for the 2025-26 season. Assuming he is fully cleared to play, Wembanyama will likely be in the discussion for the number-one pick again. There is almost no way he falls outside the top three, with his untapped upside likely to play a role in whether he goes off the board first.

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (47.0 FP/G)

After nine seasons playing for the Timberwolves, Towns was traded to the Knicks prior to the 2024-25 season. During his final two years in Minnesota, Towns shifted to the power forward position, with Rudy Gobert assuming the center responsibilities. Although the team had success, Towns' overall fantasy value took a relatively significant hit. Slated as the starting center in New York, hopes were high that Towns would be able to push back inside the first round. He rewarded those who took a chance on him, finishing with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. On the whole, this was a fantastic season for Towns and his managers. He will likely hover around the first round again next season.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (45.0 FP/G)

Sabonis is a perfect example of a plug-and-play fantasy option, typically churning out the same numbers on a nightly basis. While the 2024-25 season was another productive campaign, there was one major difference when compared to his previous season – his assist numbers. The arrival of DeMar DeRozan predictably took the ball out of Sabonis' hands a bit more, resulting in a 25 percent reduction in his assists. He finished the season averaging 19.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks. Sacramento could go through more roster changes in the offseason. By the time we hit draft season, the roster should be a lot clearer, as should Sabonis' projected fantasy value. With that said, there is no reason to think he won't be one of the most productive centers in the NBA.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (42.1 FP/G)

Knee issues limited Embiid to just 19 games. He has now played fewer than 40 games in two straight seasons and recently underwent surgery to attempt to work through the problems. During his 19 games, Embiid was still able to put up above-average numbers, with 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks. A fresh and healthy Embiid is capable of putting up MVP numbers, which will entice fantasy managers to take a chance on him next season wherever his average draft position settle. We will know more as we get closer to draft season, at which point his projected value will be a little clearer.

Honorable Mentions

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (42.0 FP/G)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (40.0 FP/G)

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers (39.8 FP/G)

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls (38.8 FP/G)

Kristaps Porziņģis, Boston Celtics (36.2 FP/G)