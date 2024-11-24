Noah Clowney Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Clowney suffered an apparent left ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Kings, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Clowney was unable to return to the contest after he appeared to roll his ankle during the fourth quarter before being assisted to the locker room. Prior to his injury, he racked up 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one steal and a block in 21 minutes of play. His five three-pointers made tied a career high. Considering the nature of the injury, his status for Monday against the Warriors is questionable at best.