NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 13

Slate Overview

WAS at DET: Wizards on two-game slide; Pistons on two-game win streak

LAL at MIL: Lakers on two-game slide; Bucks on three-game slide

BKN at CHI: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Bulls on three-game win streak

ORL at NOP: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Pelicans 12-21 at home

SAC at GSW: Kings on two-game slide; Warriors on five-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (hip): OUT

LAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (knee), Jaxson Hayes (knee), LeBron James (groin): OUT

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Josh Giddey (ankle): OUT

NOP - Yves Missi (ankle): Questionable; Brandon Boston (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (personal): OUT

SAC - Jake LaRavia (knee), Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): Questionable

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,700) vs. Kings

Curry topped 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including a high of 73.5, while averaging 29.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Kings, who are giving up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($7,500) at Bucks

Reaves topped 40 DK points in five of his last 10 appearances, while averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over that span, including two double-doubles with points and assists. He is on the hook to deliver another strong performance, as he must step up for his shorthanded squad. He also has a favorable matchup against the Bucks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($7,900) vs. Kings

Butler continues to settle in with his new team, averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five outings, including a 52.5 DK-point performance in the most recent game. He faces a good opportunity to flourish against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($8,300) at Warriors

DeRozan is coming off a muted performance, but he topped 50 DK points in three of the last 10 games, while averaging 23.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists over that span. He faces a tough matchup lined up against Jimmy Butler, but the two have gone head-to-head, each delivering big-time performances numerous times in the past. DeRozan also topped 50 DK points in his previous encounter with the Warriors.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,000) at Pelicans

Despite recent struggles for the Magic, Banchero continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 28.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 73.5. He is likely to shine with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,300) vs. Wizards

Cunningham topped 50 DK points in four of the last 10 games, including a high of 76.3, while averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. He is up for the second of back-to-back meetings with the Wizards, after he turned in 54.5 DK points in their last encounter. He is likely to prosper once again, as the Wizards give up the league's most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($5,100) at Bulls

Russell is expected to be back in action after missing the last game. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks, with a high of 51.5 DK points over his previous four outings since returning from a week-long absence, and he has a great chance to thrive against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($5,900) vs. Wizards

Harris is averaging 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals, with a high of 38.8 DK points over three games since returning from a two-game absence. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,900) vs. Wizards

Duren has seven double-doubles in the last 10 games, while averaging 13.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep up the production against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint, and the league's most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Tyrese Martin, Nets ($3,600) at Bulls

Martin topped 20 DK points four times, while averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to come up big with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Kevin Huerter, Bulls ($4,300) vs. Nets

Huerter has topped 20 DK points in seven straight appearances, while averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. He is up for a prime opportunity to fill it up once again, as he is in line for increased responsibility in the absence of Josh Giddey, and likely Lonzo Ball.

