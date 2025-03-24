Oshae Brissett Injury: Reaches free agency

Brissett became a free agent after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired Monday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Brissett, who left Sunday's loss to the Hawks early due to right knee swelling, appeared in six straight games (two starts) for the 76ers, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 23.8 minutes. In a corresponding move, Philadelphia signed Marcus Bagley to a 10-day contract.