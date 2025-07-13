Oso Ighodaro News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Ighodaro finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 98-80 loss to the Hawks.

Ighodaro continues to play well during the Summer League in Las Vegas, as he came one rebound short of recording a second straight double-double. He's likely more motivated than ever, considering he's trying to prove he deserves a roster spot in a crowded frontcourt in Phoenix or on another squad in the NBA.