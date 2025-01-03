Pat Connaughton News: Little impact in loss

Connaughton finished Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Nets with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 10 minutes.

Connaughton returned to the floor for the Bucks on Thursday night but failed to make much of an impact, playing only 10 minutes against the Nets. The veteran guard has only played four games in the last 19 for Milwaukee. He's averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.