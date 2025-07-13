Patrick Baldwin News: Big numbers in Sunday's win

Baldwin (ankle) posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and one block in 25 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 106-91 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Baldwin missed the Clippers' first game of the summer due to an ankle injury, but he received the green light to play Sunday and was one of the more productive players on the court. The 22-year-old forward is under contract with the Clippers as a two-way player heading into 2025-26 and is expected to see most of his playing time in the G League.