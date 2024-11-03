Patrick Williams Injury: Probable Monday

Williams (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report before Friday's loss to the Nets due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he played through the injury and is expected to do so again Monday. The 28-year-old has produced a slow start to the season, during which he has averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks while shooting 28.8 percent from the field across 28.2 minutes per game in six regular-season appearances.