Patrick Williams News: Good to go Friday

Coach Billy Donovan said Williams (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Nets, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report due to a right shoulder sprain. However, the 23-year-old will give it a go Friday, though it is unclear whether he will operate under a minutes restriction. Through five regular-season outings, Williams has averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting only 29.5 percent from the field in 28.2 minutes per game.