Patrick Williams News: Lands 17 points in overtime win

Williams logged 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 32 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Williams scored double-digits for the fifth time in the past six games, logging at least 30 minutes for just the seventh time this season. Although his offensive output was adequate, he failed to contribute elsewhere, an ongoing issue for Williams. Despite some obvious limitations, Williams should continue to serve as a starter in Chicago, as long as he can remain healthy.