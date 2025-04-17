Patrick Williams News: Muted impact in season-ending loss

Williams accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Williams had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, shooting a career-low 39.7 percent from the field. The 23-year-old forward averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.0 minutes across 63 appearances, including 36 starts, this season. While Williams is still a quality defender, it appears he may have lost his long-term starting spot to Matas Buzelis.