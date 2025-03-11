Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams News: Ties season low with two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:00am

Williams registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Pacers.

After missing nine games for the Bulls, Williams returned to the floor in Monday's win against the Pacers. Unfortunately, it was a forgettable performance for the 23-year-old forward, who finished the game with a season-low two points in 13 minutes off the bench.

