Patrick Williams News: Ties season low with two points

Williams registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Pacers.

After missing nine games for the Bulls, Williams returned to the floor in Monday's win against the Pacers. Unfortunately, it was a forgettable performance for the 23-year-old forward, who finished the game with a season-low two points in 13 minutes off the bench.