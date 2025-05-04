Fantasy Basketball
Patty Mills News: Limited impact in 16th season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 9:39am

Mills finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.8 points, 0.9 assists, 0.9 three-pointers, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 steals across 11.1 minutes per contest in 29 regular-season outings between the Clippers and the Jazz.

Mills was traded from Utah to Los Angeles on Feb. 1 and averaged 3.1 points across only 5.1 minutes per game in 12 regular-season outings with the Clippers. Moreover, the veteran guard played just four minutes in a single appearance during the club's first-round series loss to the Nuggets. Mills is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after playing for five teams in the last three seasons, and he could be an option for teams seeking a veteran presence.

Patty Mills
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
