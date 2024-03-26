NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at MIA: Warriors on two-game slide; Heat 4-6 in last 10 games

LAL at MIL: Lakers on three-game win streak; Bucks 29-7 at home

OKC at NOP: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Pelicans on two-game win streak

DAL at SAC: Mavericks on four-game win streak; Kings on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee): Questionable

MIA - Kevin Love (heel), Jaime Jaquez (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable; Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Haywood Highsmith, Delon Wright, Thomas Bryant, Patty Mills and Nikola Jovic are up for more playing time.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Doubtful; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes remain in line for more playing time.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance pick up additional minutes.

DAL - Josh Green (ankle): OUT

Tim Hardaway could get extra opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,900) vs. Lakers

Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and two with more than 60. He faces a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards. Lillard also finished with 55.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers.

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) vs. Mavericks

Fox faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he accounted for 47.5 DK points in a home win over the 76ers on Monday. He is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Mavs, who also face the second game of a back-to-back, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. Fox also topped 50 DK points in both his previous encounters with the Mavs this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) vs. Warriors

Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals, with a high of 50.5 DK points, over three-games since returning from a two-game absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to make his mark against the Heat, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,000) vs. Thunder

Williamson is averaging 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 45 DK points. He should prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards. Williamson also finished with 44 DK points in his previous encounter with the Thunder.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) vs. Warriors

Adebayo produced 52 DK points in the last game and is averaging 15.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and third-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,300) vs. Lakers

Antetokounmpo amassed 61.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 29.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists across his last 10 appearances. He turned in a whopping 76.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers, and he should pad his stats once again, as they give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game. The Lakers are also expected to be without LeBron, which opens up more room for Antetokounmpo to shine on both ends of the floor.

Mid-Range Money

Terry Rozier, Heat ($6,800) vs. Warriors

Rozier has found his rhythm with the Heat, averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 57. He is up for a tough matchup against the Warriors' backcourt, but he should find room to make his mark as they give up the league's 10th-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,400) vs. Lakers

Lopez topped 20 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 42.8, while averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over that span. He finished with 19.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers, but he is up for a more favorable matchup as they are expected to be shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Lakers also give up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Heat ($3,400) vs. Warriors

Wright is averaging 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, in 20.8 minutes per game over the last five games. He should continue to pick up significant playing time while his squad works through injury trouble, and he is likely to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game.

Jae Crowder, Bucks ($3,400) vs. Lakers

Crowder is averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 28.5 DK points. He should thrive in a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who do not do a great job of containing opposing forwards. The Lakers also give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,500) vs. Mavericks

Barnes is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He finished with 38 DK points in his previous matchup against the Mavs, and he should stand out again, as they give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers to opposing small forwards.

