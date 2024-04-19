NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at MIA - Bulls finished 9th and defeated Hawks in first play-in game; Heat finished 8th and lost to 76ers in first play-in game; Season series split 2-2

SAC at NOP - Kings finished 9th and defeated Warriors in first play-in game; Pelicans finished 8th and lost to Lakers in first play-in game; Pelicans won season series 5-0

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps), Andre Drummond (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back): Probable; Jimmy Butler (knee), Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Tyler Herro, Patty Mills, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo are expected to start.

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell pick up more minutes.

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Trey Murphy is expected back in the starting lineup.

Elite Players

Guards

Coby White, Bulls ($7,500) at Heat

White poured in a career-high 42 points and amassed 67.8 DK points in the Bulls' play-in win on Wednesday. He showed a significant leap in production this season and must continue to take on a leading role to help the squad advance. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Heat, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, while he also averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over their four meetings this season.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,700) vs. Kings

The Pelicans' previous game marked just the second outing back from a three-week absence for Ingram. He turned in 21 DK points in the play-in victory, but he must look to step up offensively now that Williamson, who led the way last game, will be sidelined. He is likely to find a way to thrive after he averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over four games against the Kings this season. He also has an advantage as the Kings are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,400) at Heat

DeRozan produced 47 DK points in the last game and averaged 29.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over his final 10 appearances of the regular season. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are without the critical wing presence of Butler. DeRozan was also strong, averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals through four encounters with the Heat this season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) vs. Bulls

Adebayo delivered a relatively modest 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Heat's previous outing, but he will likely have a more central role in the offense in the absence of Butler. He averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across two encounters with the Bulls this season, and he has a good chance to shine again, as the Bulls gave up the league's seventh-most free throws and ninth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers during the regular season.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,500) at Pelicans

Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in the Kings' play-in victory. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans' frontcourt in the absence of Williamson, and he is likely to fill it up after averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five games against the Pelicans this season.

Expected Chalk

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) at Pelicans

Fox finished with 24 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Kings' previous games, and he averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the final 10 games of the regular season. He came up large with 53.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pelicans, which was on April 11, and he must look to build off that momentum in order to continue to lead the way for his squad.

Mid-Range Money

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($6,300) vs. Kings

After coming off the bench for the last two games, Murphy is expected to be back in the starting lineup due to injuries in the roster. He topped 40 DK points and reached a high of 52 among his previous three starting appearances, and he should get his shot going against the Kings, who gave up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage this season.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($4,900) vs. Kings

Valanciunas must be ready to step up for his team's shorthanded frontcourt. He is also likely to prosper against the Kings after averaging 14.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists through five encounters this season.

Value Picks

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans ($4,100) vs. Kings

Daniels was limited to just 10 minutes in the last outing, but he has been a key part of the Pelicans' bench rotation all season and should pick up added playing time as a trickle-down result of Williamson's absence. Daniels averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in five games versus the Kings this season.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,500) at Pelicans

Barnes is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 outings, including 28 DK points in the Kings' play-in victory. He also averaged 14.8. points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across five games against the Pelicans this season and should find a lighter matchup as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,700) vs. Bulls

Jovic was quiet with just 11.3 DK points in the previous outing, but he is up for increased opportunity in the absence of Butler. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists through the final 10 games of the regular season, including three with more than 30 DK points, and he should pad his stats from long range against the Bulls, who gave up the league's second-most threes per game this season.

