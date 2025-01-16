Fantasy Basketball
Patty Mills headshot

Patty Mills News: Nails three triples off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 8:16am

Mills totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.

Mills didn't log a single minute from Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 but has now appeared in five of Utah's last six outings. The veteran guard's uptick in playing time can largely be attributed to the absences of Collin Sexton (rest), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Johnny Juzang (hand). However, Mills has struggled with his efficiency over this span, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

Patty Mills
Utah Jazz
