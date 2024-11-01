Patty Mills News: Season-high nine points Thursday

Mills totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to San Antonio.

Mills set a season-high mark in points Thursday, and he also recorded his fourth consecutive game with a steal. The veteran point guard has reached double figures in playing time every game, but he is shooting only 35.3 percent from the field thus far. Through five regular-season outings, Mills has averaged 3.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals across 15.6 minutes per game.