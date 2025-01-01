Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa News: Scores 12 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Achiuwa recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over Utah.

Achiuwa scored 12 points in 13 minutes, a productive outing despite continuing to play a limited role off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns is having his best season in recent memory, leaving very little meat on the bone when it comes to playing time at the center position. At this point, it would require Towns to miss time for Achiuwa to have any chance of playing more than about 20 minutes on any given night.

