NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10

We have a modest five-game slate on Thursday night, a bit of a breather after back-to-back busy ledgers Tuesday and Wednesday. While the player pool naturally narrows as a result, so does the injury report, which, as is typical during the last week of the season, has been full of big names recently. Nevertheless, with the Cavaliers set to play with only one regular and other notable players still out, there's still plenty to navigate in the lineup-building process.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads and totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are current as of Thursday, 4/10 @ 1:00 a.m. EDT:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers (-9.5) (O/U: 229.5 )

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons (-5) (O/U: 226.5)

Atlanta Hawks (-13.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 228.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks (-15) (O/U: 221.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies (-1) (O/U: 233.5)

The betting lines help us to narrow down what is already a modestly-sized slate, as there are a pair of double-digit favorites. Meanwhile, with the Cavaliers missing four starters, they're in the unfamiliar position of being sizable underdogs.

That's going to point plenty of DFS players to the Knicks-Pistons and Timberwolves-Grizzlies clashes. The latter is definitely the premium spot of the night, considering the projected total is also the highest of the ledger.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (ankle): OUT

In Mitchell's ongoing absence, Sam Merrill should be in line to start at shooting guard.

Darius Garland, CLE (rest): OUT

In Garland's absence, Ty Jerome should draw a spot start at point guard.

Evan Mobley, CLE (rest): OUT

In Mobley's absence, Dean Wade should operate as the starting power forward.

OG Anunoby, NYK (thumb): OUT

In Anunoby's absence, Precious Achiuwa is likely to draw thes tart at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

Josh Hart, NYK (knee): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (back): OUT

D'Angelo Russell, BKN (ankle): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, NOP (Achilles): OUT

Max Strus, CLE (knee): OUT

Jose Alvarado, NOP (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Yves Missi, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Tobias Harris, DET (heel): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Cade Cunningham, DET (knee): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (shoulder): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300), and Cade Cunningham ($10,400).

Antetokounmpo had scored at least 69 FD points in three straight games before a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and in his return against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, he produced a third straight triple-double on his way to 59.6 FD points.

Cunningham has scored 42.8 and 48.1 FD points in his first two games back from a calf strain, and he should have a chance to continue thriving if he sees a normal workload.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,600)

Towns is coming off having scored 59.8 FD points over 42 minutes in OT against the Celtics on Tuesday and has exceeded 40 in three straight overall, which should keep him very popular Thursday.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,500)

Young has eclipsed 44 FD points in six of the last seven games, giving him a very safe floor that should help pull him into plenty of lineups.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,300)

Edwards has scored 40.2 to 56 FD points in five consecutive games, a level of consistency that should lock in a high roster rate Thursday.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($8,200)

Okongwu just supplied 59.8 FD points against the Magic in his most recent game and also has tallies of 46.9 and 50.8 within his last four contests overall, which should ensure his popularity at his salary Thursday.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,300)

Allen scored 40.3 FD points Tuesday against the Bulls and is the only Cavaliers regular slated to play Thursday, meaning he should be in plenty of lineups.

Key Values

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. NOP ($6,300)

Portis returned from a 25-game suspension in fine fashion Tuesday, playing 29 minutes right out of the gate and posting an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double that led to 40.5 FD points. As that never-missed-a-beat performance indicates, Portis' long layoff may actually prove to be quite the advantage during these final days of the regular season, considering he has more rested legs than virtually anyone he's facing. Portis' big night also pushed his average to 31.1 FD points per 36 minutes when not sharing the floor with Damian Lillard, and Thursday, he'll face a Pelicans team that will be down Kelly Olynyk and potentially Yves Missi in the frontcourt. New Orleans is also conceding the fifth-most FD points (50.5) and fifth-most made threes (2.95) per game to power forwards in the last 15 contests.

Ty Jerome, CLE at IND ($5,900)

As mentioned earlier, the Cavaliers will only roll out Jarrett Allen in terms of their usual first-unit players Thursday, opening up plenty of opportunity for players whose salaries aren't commensurate to their temporary roles. Jerome certainly qualifies, considering he boasts a team-high 31.9 percent usage rate among regular members of Cleveland's rotation whenever all of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Evan Mobley are off the floor. Jerome has already been doing a fine job off the bench, averaging 27.2 FD points, 17.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds across his last six games while shooting a blistering 60.3 percent, including 48.1 percent from distance. The Pacers are surrendering 45 FD points per game to point guards in the last 15 contests as well, furthering Jerome's case.

Karlo Matkovic, NOP at MIL ($5,400)

Matkovic could be set for an even bigger role than usual Thursday due to Olynyk's absence and a potential one for Missi, and he already checks in with a hot hand. The rookie big man is averaging 26.7 FD points per contest over his last seven games, a span in which he's averaged 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 62.5 percent. Matkovic hasn't scored below 21.6 FD points and as many 36.1 in that stretch, including 24.5 against these same Bucks on Sunday. Matkovic is averaging 35.7 FD points per 36 minutes without both Zion Williamson (OFS) and Olynyk off the floor as well, which makes him all the more appealing at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: De'Andre Hunter, CLE at IND ($5,400); Trendon Watford, BKN vs. ATL ($5,200)

