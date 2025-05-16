NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 16

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Slate Overview

BOS at NYK - Knicks lead series 3-2

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jayson Tatum (Achilles): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,800) vs. Celtics

After amassing 66.3 DK points in Game 4, Brunson came up relatively quiet with 31.8 DK points in Game 5, as his team took a loss against the shorthanded Celtics. He is averaging 26.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists through five games in the series, going over 40 DK points three times. He can be expected to look to take control with a chance to close out the series at home, but he will not have a free pass against a solid defensive backcourt.

Derrick White, Celtics ($9,800) at Knicks

White played like an MVP in his squad's crucial Game 5 win at home, as he poured in 34 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 7-for-13 from deep. He also locked things down on defense with three blocks in his 40 minutes of action. He must continue to play a major role in the absence of Jayson Tatum, and he is certainly capable of the task. Although he shot better at home, compared to on the road this season, White finds ways to reach solid DK totals by chipping in across the board.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,400) vs. Celtics

Hart continues to play like the most underrated player ever, as is averaging 15.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting, including 38.5 percent from deep, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in the series, including three games with at least 37 DK points. He is likely to be full of energy at home with a chance to advance to the conference finals and should continue stacking up DK points all over the place.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Celtics

Bridges logged a series-high 45.3 DK points in Game 4 but cooled off with just 19.5 DK points in Game 5. Nonetheless, he was significantly more comfortable scoring the ball at home, compared to on the road this season, and he is likely to maintain a good effort on the glass and defensively in such a significant game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,000) vs. Celtics

Towns logged four straight double-doubles to start the series, including back-to-back 40 DK-point games in Game 2 and 3, but he finished with 32.5 DK points in the Game 5 loss. The big man should be all focus with a chance to close out the series at home, especially since at his best, he poses a notable matchup issue for the Celtics.

Expected Chalk

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($10,400) at Knicks

After staying under 40 DK points through the first four games of the series, Brown stepped up in a major way with 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in 37 minutes of action for a total of 58.0 DK points during his team's critical home win in Game 5. He must continue to play an extraordinary role in the absence of his counterpart, Jayson Tatum. Nonetheless, the dynamic of the Celtics' lineup is enough to share the load and not over-burden Brown, which should continue to allow him to rack up stats across the board as a key contributor on both ends.

Mid-Range Money

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,400) at Knicks

Horford had fewer than 20 DK points in the first two games of the series but has since picked up his play, averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He may benefit from a matchup advantage down low if the Celtics go with him at power forward, alongside Kristaps Porzingis, or Luke Kornet.

Value Picks

Miles McBride, Knicks ($2,400) vs. Celtics

While the Knicks hardly make any substitutions, McBride continues to find himself a fair amount of playing time, averaging 7.6 points, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 21.0 minutes per game over the last five outings. He should continue to see his share of action and may have the mind to knock down a couple big threes at home.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($3,200) at Knicks

After missing three straight games, Hauser returned to action in Game 5 and chipped in 11.3 DK points during the Celtics' win. The sharpshooter is expected to remain ready to go off the bench and will likely see a few extra shots while Tatum is out of the lineup.

Luke Kornet, Celtics ($4,400) at Knicks

Kornet was the key to the Celtics' Game 5 win, as he racked up a whopping seven blocks to help his side dominate the momentum. He also added 10 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal for a total of 38.8 DK points. He should be up for another opportunity to impose his role, especially while the team looks for new solutions in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,800) vs. Celtics

Despite the loss, Robinson logged a series-high 29.8 DK points in Game 5 and is averaging 5.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in the series. He should continue to see around 20 minutes per game, especially if the Celtics elect to go big in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

