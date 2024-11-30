Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Reggie Jackson headshot

Reggie Jackson Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:03am

Jackson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Detroit due to right knee soreness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com

With Jackson looking like a game-time decision, and Kyle Lowry (hip) already ruled out, the 76ers could be thin in the backcourt. Should Jackson ultimately be ruled out, Jared McCain would likely be the primary backup at point guard behind Tyrese Maxey, while Eric Gordon and Ricky Council could see increased minutes. More clarity on Jackson's status figures to come closer to game time.

Reggie Jackson
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now