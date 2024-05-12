NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at IND: Knicks lead series 2-1

DEN at MIN: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - OG Anunoby (hamstring): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (shoulder), Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdomen), Reggie Jackson (ankle), Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,600) vs. Knicks

After finishing with just 28 DK points in Game 1, Haliburton bounced back in Games 2 and 3, surpassing 55 DK points in each and leading his squad to their first win of the series. He remains listed as questionable for action but has been able to play through the tag for the last couple of outings and is likely to keep up the high-level effort with an opportunity to tie the series on home court. Haliburton shot a slightly lower field-goal percentage at home compared to on the road during the season, but he shot 10.3 percent better from the foul line at home, which should help boost his totals once again.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,600) at Pacers

Brunson delivered a whopping 60 DK points in Game 1, but his numbers decreased over the last two outings, as he finished with 26 points, six assists and a steal in the Game 3 loss. He was known to be playing through soreness in the previous game but has no injury note heading into Game 4. Brunson is averaging 34.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 0.9 steals in the postseason and surpassed 40 DK points in eight consecutive games before finishing with 35.5 in Game 3. He remains the heart of the Knicks' offense and must continue to fill it up in order for them to maintain their playoff run.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) vs. Nuggets

After a modest performance in Game 1 of the first round, Edwards averaged 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists ,1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the following six games, leading his squad to the 2-0 series lead in the conference semi finals. However, he was stunted by the Nuggets' defense in Game 3 and finished with less than 40 DK points for the first time in seven games. Edwards announced to the media after the loss that he blamed himself for the result and based on that sentiment, it is likely that he will come out with a concerted effort to establish himself early in Game 4.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,900) at Pacers

Hart's incredible effort has helped drive the Knicks' postseason success. He is averaging 17.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last nine games, going over 35 DK points in each, including three with more than 50. His high-intensity effort on both ends of the floor almost guarantees that he will find ways to stuff the stat sheet. Hart must also continue to help fill the void left by injuries in the Knicks' frontcourt.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,700) vs. Knicks

Siakam has yet to top 40 DK points in the second round, but he is coming off his best game of the series, where he went over 20 points in scoring for the first time since Game 2 of the first round. He is averaging 21.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the postseason and must bring his best effort in order for his squad to have a chance at tying up the series in Game 4. He should also find an advantage against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) at Timberwolves

Jokic bounced back from consecutive losses in Games 1 and 2 with a 67.5 DK-point performance to lead his team to the much-needed road win in Game 3. The vintage performance marked the fifth time he surpassed 60 DK points in eight outings this postseason, and he will likely continue to fill the stat sheet, considering he has a low of 49.5 DK points during the Nuggets' current playoff run. Jokic also averaged 33.3 points and 11.8 rebounds through four meetings with the Timberwolves during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($6,600) at Timberwolves

Porter has been one of the Nuggets' most consistent contributors through the playoffs, scoring at least 19 points in seven of eight games and shooting an average of 52.3 percent from the field. He benefits from open looks thanks to playing with two elite playmakers and is likely to keep rolling from long range against the Timberwolves, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 38.1 percent from beyond the arc in the postseason.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,700) vs. Knicks

Turner is coming off his best performance in the last five games, as he helped the Pacers to their first win of the second round by totaling 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in Game 3. He has a great chance to keep rolling with home-court advantage and while facing a shorthanded Knicks frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($6,000) at Pacers

Hartenstein is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks through nine appearances this postseason, including three outings with more than 30 DK points and a high of 44. He must continue to step up for his squad's shorthanded frontcourt and should do well against the Pacers, who gave up the league's second-most points in the paint this season.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Knicks

McConnell delivered an impressive 44.5 DK-point performance to help close out the first round and surpassed 29 DK points in back-to-back games to begin the second round. He came up with just 12.8 DK points in the last game, while shooting just 3-for-10 from the field, but he should get back on track with another chance at home, where he shot 56.3 percent from the field during the regular season.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Knicks

Nembhard finished with 19.8 DK points in the last outing, marking his first game with less than 20 DK points since Game 1 of the first round. He is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists this postseason and has a great opportunity to step up as a difference-maker against the Knicks, who gave up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards this season.

