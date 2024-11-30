Reggie Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Jackson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jackson was added to the injury report earlier Saturday and was downgraded, so the knee soreness will sideline the veteran guard in this matchup. Jackson's next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Tuesday. Eric Gordon and Ricky Council could see increased minutes off the bench with Jackson ruled out.
