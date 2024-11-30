Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Reggie Jackson headshot

Reggie Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Jackson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jackson was added to the injury report earlier Saturday and was downgraded, so the knee soreness will sideline the veteran guard in this matchup. Jackson's next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Tuesday. Eric Gordon and Ricky Council could see increased minutes off the bench with Jackson ruled out.

Reggie Jackson
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now