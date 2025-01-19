Robert Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Williams has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Though Williams is being listed with an injury, he may just be getting some maintenance for the second half of a back-to-back set. While Deandre Ayton (back) was sidelined in Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Rockets, Williams started at center and posted four points (2-3 FG, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes. Ayton will be back in action Sunday and should start, while the absences of Williams and Donovan Clingan (ankle) will likely clear the way for either Jabari Walker or Duop Reath to serve as Ayton's backup.