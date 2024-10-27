Robert Williams Injury: Progressing toward return

Coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Williams (hamstring), who is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, is "getting back out on the court," though Billups specified he is not certain when Williams will return, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Williams has yet to play during the 2024-25 campaign due to a left hamstring strain. However, Billups made it clear he is not sure when the big man will return, and the team is likely working him back to playing form slowly. Williams' next chance to suit up will come on the second day of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Kings.