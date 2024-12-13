Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams Injury: Remains questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 1:40pm

Williams is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to reconditioning.

Williams was previously listed on the injury report with a concussion, though he has presumably cleared league protocols and remains a game-time decision as he works his way back to playing form. The big man has missed six consecutive outings, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to return to game action Friday,

