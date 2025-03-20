Robert Williams Injury: Will miss next 4-6 weeks
Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure Thursday to address inflammation in his left knee and will miss 4-6 weeks.
While Williams is expected to make a full recovery, this procedure may effectively end his season since the Trail Blazers only have 12 games left and will likely miss the postseason. Health has been a recurring issue for the veteran big man, as he has already missed 50 games this season and has a notorious injury history. Still, the hope is that this procedure will allow him to tend to the pains in his knee moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now