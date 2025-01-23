Robert Williams News: Strong in paint in starting lineup

Williams chipped in eight points (4-6 FG), 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 victory over Orlando.

Williams got his third start of the season Thursday due to Deandre Ayton (knee) inactive, going on to lead all Portland players in rebounds and blocks while finishing two points shy of a double-double in a balanced performance. Williams set new season-high marks in rebounds and blocks, holding previous season highs of nine boards and four blocks. Williams has tallied at least eight points and eight rebounds in three contests, his first as a starter.