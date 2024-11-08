Sam Merrill Injury: Iffy against Golden State
Merrill is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors due to left ankle soreness.
Merrill is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday after being a late addition to the injury report with left ankle soreness. If Merrill is ultimately ruled out against Golden State, Ty Jerome, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now