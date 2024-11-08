Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Iffy against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Merrill is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors due to left ankle soreness.

Merrill is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday after being a late addition to the injury report with left ankle soreness. If Merrill is ultimately ruled out against Golden State, Ty Jerome, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now