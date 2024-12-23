Sam Merrill News: Hits six triples in start

Merrill chipped in 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Jazz.

Merrill started for just the second time this season, scoring a season-high 20 points. Despite being a regular in the rotation, Merrill's playing time has fluctuated from one game to the next. Prior to Monday, he had scored a total of 21 points across the previous four games. At best, he should continue to serve as a viable perimeter threat off the bench, assuming the Cavaliers stay relatively healthy.