Sam Merrill News: Leads bench in win Monday

Merrill posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Bucks.

Merrill led the bench in points while also scoring in double figures for the second straight matchup. The sharpshooter struggled from beyond the arc Monday, though he has still shot 39.0 percent from deep this season. Merrill remains a dangerous option from three-point range for the Cavaliers, though his fantasy value is capped due to the talent around him, and his role as a catch-and-shoot specialist.