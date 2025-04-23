Scotty Pippen News: Poor shooting in loss

Pippen accumulated 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Pippen had a second straight rough game in the shooting department, as he's now gone 5-for-21 from the field during the first two games of this playoff series. The Vanderbilt product was one of five players for Memphis to score in double figures, but it was nowhere near enough to help propel the team to victory, resulting in a 2-0 deficit heading into Game 3.