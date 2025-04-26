DraftKings NBA: Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings' featured slate has a 6:00 p.m. ET start time and excludes the two earlier contests, but there are plenty of contests to choose from in the site's four-game offering, with a first tip-off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The best endorsement method will be to go game-by-game, so that you can make educated calls depending on the contest. I'll conclude with some additional options for the late slate.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MEM Ja Morant (hip) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Luke Kennard (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

Morant has been downgraded to doubtful, and Kennard's potential absence puts Scotty Pippen ($5,400) at the forefront. Desmond Bane's ($7,100) will also spike in this scenario.

CLE Darius Garland (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

I expect Garland to suit up despite the injury, but it's time to spend up on Donovan Mitchell ($8,500) if Garland is limited. Ty Jerome ($4,300) could also be worthwhile.

DEN Michael Porter (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Russell Westbrook (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The status for both players is unclear, but Christian Braun ($5,300) would be the best way to pivot if the tags hold.

GSW Jimmy Butler (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

The Warriors could be without Butler's services. Jonathan Kuminga ($4,200) spiked up after Butler's exit in Game 2, and he'd be my budget target if the veteran is absent.

CLEVELAND

We already mentioned the Garland situation with Mitchell and Jerome, and I favor Jarrett Allen ($7,100) as the mid-range player to target. He's only available at center for DraftKings, and since he's part of the four-game slate, he's slightly contrarian compared to the other available options.

MIAMI

Bam Adebayo ($8,400) and Tyler Herro ($7,600) have been excellent options in the series, and I especially like the discount given to Herro by the site. Davion Mitchell ($5,200) has also been a prime catalyst at point guard, and Andrew Wiggins ($6,900) is a decent borderline add. The deep dive in the bargain bin produces Haywood Highsmith ($4,100), who generated 23 DKFPs in the last contest.

OKLAHOMA CITY

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,900) is the blue-chip target for this game, Jalen Williams ($7,700) will likely emerge as the most popular target for the Thunder. My endorsements for the Thunder end there, as volatility from Chet Holmgren ($7,200) is too much to stomach at his current salary.

MEMPHIS

As previously stated, the Morant absence works well for Pippen and Bane, but Jaren Jackson's ($6,800) salary and dual eligibility may be the most attractive option on the roster. The Grizzlies face elimination and will have an uphill battle if Morant is out, and if things get out of hand, the team could fold early. It's something to consider as you look at Memphis' options.

DENVER

If you're playing the two-gamer, Nikola Jokic ($11,500) becomes playable, but there's another guy on the late slate that you can get for a discount (see below). We already discussed Braun's value if the injuries hold up, but Jamal Murray ($7,400) and Aaron Gordon ($6,000) have been very consistent in the series and will have first priority among my Nuggets selections.

LOS ANGELES (CLIPPERS)

Ivica Zubac ($7,900) is the center option I referred to, and although he probably won't get close to Jokic's total, his upside is certainly worth considering. Your obvious blue-chippers are James Harden ($8,900) and Kawhi Leonard ($8,400), but I'm going to pump up my usage of Leonard's long as the Clippers are active. His playoff history is too good to pass up. Norman Powell ($5,600) is fine, but he hasn't packed his usual punch in the series.

HOUSTON

Alperen Sengun ($8,900) is a contrarian center to examine, but Jalen Green ($7,000) will be my lock play on this slate. He has the best upside on the roster, and he can soar well north of 5x value at this salary. He posted 61 DKFPs in the most recent game. Amen Thompson is tempting, but his numbers are shaky despite the massive potential.

GOLDEN STATE

Stephen Curry ($9,000) is a playoff dynamo who will rarely let you down, but he'll carry a heavy load without Butler, and his salary is too high for my liking. Brandin Podziemski ($5,800) is priced appropriately, and we already mentioned Kuminga's potential as a Butler pivot.

OTHER LATE-SLATE CONSIDERATIONS

PG/SG Kris Dunn, LAC ($4,100)

PF/C Nicolas Batum, LAC ($3,400)

SF/PF Tari Eason, HOU ($4,800)

PF Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,500)

PF/C Draymond Green, GSW ($6,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.