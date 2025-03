Curry (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Curry was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness, but he'll suit up for the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Monday. He has averaged 5.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 16.6 minutes per game since the beginning of March.