Fantasy Basketball 2024-25 Recap: Top Points League Players

In this article, we take a look back at the top fantasy players of the 2024-25 season.

Top 10 Points League Producers

Here are the top 10 points league producers; players who dominated the game across the stat sheet with incredible consistency. Most players below were obvious first-round picks coming into the season, while a few may have slipped to the second. Looking ahead,most should remain first-round locks, while the aging LeBron James and James Harden would be the most reasonable options to let slide due to their age and the fact that they are no longer go-to first options for their respective teams.

Nikola Jokic delivered one of the most impressive seasons in NBA history, becoming the third player and first center to average a triple-double in a season and the first player to finish top three in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. He also finished the season as the top points league producer, out-performing all competition, while imposing his unique style of play and pace to the game. The Joker can most certainly be expected to keep up similar levels of production and should be a lock for one of the top three picks next season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player that can give Jokic a run for his money as competition for this season's MVP award. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a dominant season, locking in first place in the West by a margin of 16.0 games over second place. He also dominated the fantasy game, finishing second in total fantasy points, while leading the NBA with 32.7 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in total fantasy points production this season, while shooting a blistering 60.1 percent from the field, the best mark for a non-center. His achievements were largely overshadowed by the two players mentioned above and dulled by the Bucks' relatively modest season. Nonetheless, he continued to dominate the stat sheet, including a number of monumental performances, and remains a fantasy manager's dream pick.

James Harden surely overachieved by finishing fourth in total fantasy points this season. He was forced to step up his game in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, but it was his consistency in distributing the ball that took his production to elite levels, as he finished the season with the fifth-most assists per game. Despite his impressive campaign, Harden may not be an ideal first-round pick next season, as he will be turning 36 years old and is likely to be situated as a second offensive option at best.

Trae Young finished fifth in fantasy points production and led the league with 11.6 assists per game. Despite taking a slight step back in his scoring compared to last season, Young augmented his output with a career high in assists per game in 2024-25. Although he does not stand out as a top-10 pick in most people's mind, he continues to defy the odds for a player of his stature. Given the immense talent around the league, Young could easily slip to the second round and would surely be a great snag at that point.

Cade Cunningham continued to improve based on the impressive trajectory set over his first few seasons and turned in a dominant campaign with career highs in points, 3-pointers, assists and blocks per game, resulting in the league's sixth-most fantasy points. He is versatility and size at the point guard position make him a fantasy beast, and he should be high on every manager's radar next season.

Jayson Tatum has become so consistently good that he might be one of the most under-appreciated superstars ever. His game is not overly flashy but can still be fearsome and imposing at times. His ability to get the job done at an elite level is reflected in the fact that he finished seventh in total fantasy points this season. He remains an ideal cornerstone for any fantasy lineup and should not be overlooked.

LeBron James is an absolute phenomenon, finishing eighth in total fantasy points at the ripe old age of 40. He continued to excel in just about every category on the stat sheet and stands out as one of the best overachievers this season. Despite his impressive campaign, it is hard to justify James as a first-round pick next season, as it is likely that his durability will have to deteriorate eventually. Also, the addition of Luka Doncic to the Lakers takes away some of the opportunity for James to monopolize the offense.

Anthony Edwards made it clear that he is quickly on the rise as one of the best scorers in the league, as he finished the regular season with the fourth-most points and second-most 3-pointers per game. Although he does not pop into mind when thinking of a stat-sheet stuffer, Edwards continues to deliver respectable numbers in rebounds, assists and steals per game, allowing him to emerge with the league's ninth-most fantasy points this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished 10th in total fantasy points, as he shined in his first season with the Knicks. His ability to score from inside and beyond the arc make him a very tough player to contain and a very valuable player in both points and category leagues. He also gets the job done on the glass, as he finished third in the league in rebounds per game. Outside of the top three players on this list, Towns is as good a pick as any for next season.

11th to 20th Points League Producers

Below are the 11th to 20th top points league producers. A major factor in these players' success was their ability to stay on the floor and avoid the injury bug. Many of them entered the season with major expectations, while a few may have even been first-round picks. On the other hand, Tyler Herro, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac surely outdid expectations and will garner serious consideration beginning as early as the second round next draft season.

Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun, Devin Booker, Ivica Zubac, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Josh Hart, Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell

Top Producers Limited By Injury

Below are 15 players that could easily have made a push as top-20 points league producers and certainly could have stood out as top-tier achievers in at least one category had their seasons not been limited by injury trouble. These are players to keep top of mind heading into next year's drafts. However, some carry more significant risk of reoccurring injury issues, a caveat that must be weighed carefully by fantasy managers.

Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, LaMelo Ball, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey, Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Johnson, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard

Category Leaders

Below are five players that dominated in the following categories (excluding players that also finished as top-20 points league producers). These players are ideal targets for category-league managers to consider as soon as the best-of-the-best are off the board.

Field-Goal Percentage: Jarrett Allen, Jalen Duren, Rudy Gobert, Jakob Poeltl, Christian Braun

3-Pointers Made Per Game: Malik Beasley, Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Luka Doncic, Derrick White

3-Point Percentage: Seth Curry, Zach LaVine, Taurean Prince, Ty Jerome, Keon Ellis

Free-Throw Percentage: Damian Lillard, Coby White, Anfernee Simons, Desmond Bane, Jamal Murray

Rebounds Per Game: Walker Kessler, Rudy Gobert, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Duren, Nikola Vucevic

Assists Per Game: Chris Paul, Jalen Brunson, Josh Giddey, Damian Lillard, Darius Garland

Steals Per Game: Dyson Daniels, Cason Wallace, Kris Dunn, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Williams

Blocks Per Game: Walker Kessler, Myles Turner, Brook Lopez, Donovan Clingan, Evan Mobley