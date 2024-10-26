Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Oct. 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Nikola Jokic to score over 25.5 points vs. Clippers -115 @ bet365

How good do you have to be to say that a triple-double is a relatively slow start to your season? Well, apparently, you have to be pretty good. The three-time MVP winner posted 16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the loss to the Thunder on Thursday, but the Nuggets were limited to just 87 points and Jokic finished with with a shooting line of 6-for-13 from the field, 1-for-3 from deep and 3-for-4 from the charity stripe.

That's not necessarily bad. However, we're talking about a player who has averaged at least 24.5 points per game in each of the last four seasons, so he has room to do much better. Plus, his numbers against the Clippers were even better last year. In three games against Los Angeles in 2023-24, Jokic averaged 30.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per contest. Matching up against Ivica Zubac represents a more favorable matchup for him than Chet Holmgren, so Jokic should be in line for a strong outing from a scoring perspective.

Terry Rozier over 2.5 three-pointers made vs. Hornets +120 @ bet365

Rozier led the Heat in scoring in the 2024-25 regular-season opener, putting up 19 points, to go along with six rebounds and five assists, in a 116-97 loss to the Magic. It was far from the Heat's best performance, but Rozier looked recovered from the neck injury that limited him during the latter stages of the 2023-24 campaign. And the veteran point guard has a favorable matchup on Saturday, at least on paper.

Playing against a shorthanded Hornets team could allow Rozier to lead the Heat in scoring once again -- or at least deliver another strong showing. It's not like Charlotte is known for playing a stingy defense, and that's particularly true when speaking about their projected starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Seth Curry since Brandon Miller is out with a hip injury. When it comes to the outside shooting, Rozier has shot at least 36 percent from three-point range in four of his last five seasons. Even though he only went 2-for-7 from beyond the arc in the season-opening defeat to the Magic, he should have the green light to fire away with confidence whenever he has the chance in a Heat lineup that's not exactly filled with three-point specialists. For what is worth, Rozier posted 24 games with at least three three-pointers made in 2023-24. Saturday's should be the first one of its kind in 2024-25.

Josh Giddey over 24.5 total points + rebounds + assists vs. Thunder -110 @ bet365

Did anyone say revenge game? The Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls in the offseason following Giddey's disappointing performance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. To make things even worse for the 22-year-old Australian guard, he didn't sign a contract extension with Chicago before the Oct. 21 deadline, meaning he'll be a free agent next summer. Those should be enough reasons for Giddey to play with a chip on his shoulder all year long -- but particularly when facing the Thunder.

Therefore, Giddey could use this game to show the Thunder -- and who knows, maybe the Bulls as well -- what they're missing. There shouldn't be any doubts about Giddey's ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night, as evidenced by his 17-point, nine-assist, six-rebound effort in the 133-122 win over the Bucks on Friday. Even his modest showing in the season-opening loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday (14 points, five rebounds, three assists) would put him closer to this line. Giddey should experience an uptick in his numbers as he gets more comfortable running the offense. Saturday's game against OKC is the perfect chance for him to make a statement and deliver a loaded line, even if he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back.