Simone Fontecchio News: Passive performance Wednesday

Fontecchio logged two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 victory over the 76ers.

Fontecchio continues to be used sparingly, logging just 17 minutes in the victory. He was seen as a potential last-round flier coming into the season but opinions were quick to change when it became clear he would be used in a limited role. At this stage, he would likely need a couple of key pieces to go missing to have any shot at being fantasy-relevant.