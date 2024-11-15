NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIA at IND: Heat 2-3 on road; Pacers 3-1 at home
PHI at ORL: 76ers on 1-4 on road; Magic 6-0 at home
DET at TOR: Pistons 2-4 on road; Raptors on five-game slide
WAS at ATL: Wizards on six-game slide; Hawks 3-4 at home
CHI at CLE: Bulls 4-3 on road; Cavs 13-0, undefeated
BKN at NYK: Nets 2-4 on road; Knicks 2-2 at home
LAL at SAS: Lakers on three-game win streak; Spurs 5-2 at home
DEN at NOP: Nuggets on five-game win streak; Pelicans on six-game slide
LAC at HOU: Clippers on two-game slide; Rockets on three-game win streak
PHX at OKC: Suns 4-2 on road; Thunder on two-game win streak
Injuries to Monitor
MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): OUT
IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT
PHI - Andre Drummond (illness): Questionable; Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT
ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
DET - Jaden Ivey (toe): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe), Tim Hardaway (head): Doubtful
TOR - Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Scottie Barnes (orbital): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT
CLE - Evan Mobley (illness): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT
BKN - Nic Claxton (back): OUT
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Miles McBride (knee): Questionable
LAL - Rui Hachimura (ankle): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle): OUT
SAS - Tre Jones (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Nikola Jokic (personal): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT
HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable
PHX - Grayson Allen (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Questionable; Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf): OUT
OKC - Alex Caruso (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,300) at Raptors
Cunningham is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he finished with a season-high 35 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks for a season-high 71.3 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to keep the momentum going in a meeting with the Raptors, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game, and the league's most free throws per game to opposing point guards.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,200) vs. Bulls
Mitchell turned in more than 60 DK points in each of the last two games, marking his best back-to-back performances of the season, while his strong play helped his squad maintain a perfect, 13-0 record. He is likely to keep rolling against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
LeBron James, Lakers ($10,200) at Spurs
James is coming off three consecutive triple-doubles, a historic feat, as he became the oldest player to do so, after cracking his own record that was set in 2019. He faces a good chance to deliver another strong performance with a matchup against a Spurs squad that is shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($8,900) vs. Wizards
Johnson is coming off a season-best 61.3 DK-point outing and is averaging 20.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He faces a prime opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game, and the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,300) vs. Suns
Williams has been doing an incredible job of stepping up for his shorthanded squad, averaging 24.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Suns, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,900) vs. Wizards
Young missed the last game but is slated as good-to-go against the Wizards. He has a great chance to get back to his big-time production, as the Wizards are giving up the league's second-most points, including the most made three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. Young is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game on the season, and he finished with 68.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.
Mid-Range Money
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,100) at Pelicans
Murray has looked solid, averaging 23.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over two games since returning from a three-game absence. He is on the hook to come up big against the Pelicans, while the Nuggets will be without their leading producer, Nikola Jokic. Murray is also likely to thrive in a favorable matchup, as the Pelicans are significantly shorthanded in the backcourt.
Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,400) vs. Heat
Siakam is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across the last five games, including a high of 44.0 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Heat, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,800) vs. Suns
Wallace is likely up for a second consecutive start, as he continues to see additional playing time for his shorthanded squad. He finished with 22.0 DK points in the last game and has a good chance to prosper against the Suns, who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.
Cam Reddish, Lakers ($3,900) at Spurs
Reddish is looking at his fourth consecutive start, after averaging 6.0 points on 77.8 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes per game over the last three outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Spurs, who are playing well, but he should also find an advantage lined up across from rookie, Stephon Castle.
Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($4,600) at Pelicans
Watson is up for a fourth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad. He averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last three games and has a great chance to flourish against a significantly shorthanded Pelicans team.