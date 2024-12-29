Spencer Dinwiddie News: Begins fill-in role with 17 points

Dinwiddie totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although players like Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy will occasionally step in, the Mavericks will use a backcourt of Dinwiddie and Kyrie Irving to account for Luka Doncic's (calf) absence, with Irving sliding over to point guard as the lead facilitator. Dinwiddie's adjusted role as the off-guard allowed him to have a diverse line with solid three-category production, making him a great addition off the waiver wire if he is still available.